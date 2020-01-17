ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors say that experts have determined that a painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery's walls is Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady."

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in the northern city of Piacenza reported finding an art work last month while clearing ivy. “Portrant of a Lady” was stolen from the gallery nearly 23 years ago.

Piacenza Prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters Friday that "it's with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic."

Since it's discovery in a space between the museum's walls last month, the painting has been kept in a vault of a local branch of Italy's central bank.