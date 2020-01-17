10 Things to Know for Today

In this Monday Jan. 13, 2020 photo, Asian elephant Mara dusts herself inside the former city zoo now known as Ecopark in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mara... In this Monday Jan. 13, 2020 photo, Asian elephant Mara dusts herself inside the former city zoo now known as Ecopark in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mara will leave her enclosure and be moved to a special sanctuary in Brazil, but before her trip to the neighboring country expected to take place in March, the 55-year-old is undergoing a training process to prepare her for confinement during the 2,500 kilometers road trip, that will last two or three days. (AP Photo/Daniel Jayo)

Protesters march during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Protesters denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's plan... Protesters march during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Protesters denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

A teenage Honduran migrant traveling in a group of migrants cries as is he deported by Guatemalan police in Morales, Guatemala, Thursday, Jan. 16, 202... A teenage Honduran migrant traveling in a group of migrants cries as is he deported by Guatemalan police in Morales, Guatemala, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Less-organized migrants, tighter immigration control by Guatemalan authorities and the presence of U.S. advisers have reduced the likelihood that the hundreds of migrants who departed Honduras will form anything like the cohesive procession the term “caravan” now conjures. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Riot police arrest an anti-government protester who was protesting outside a police headquarters demanding the release of those taken into custody the... Riot police arrest an anti-government protester who was protesting outside a police headquarters demanding the release of those taken into custody the night before, outside the police headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Lebanese security forces arrested 59 people, the police said Wednesday, following clashes overnight outside the central bank as angry protesters vented their fury against the country's ruling elite and the worsening financial crisis. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, residents of the Malawi village of Tomali wait to have their young children become test subjects for the... In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, residents of the Malawi village of Tomali wait to have their young children become test subjects for the world's first vaccine against malaria. Babies in three African nations are getting the first and only vaccine for malaria in a pilot program. World health officials want to see how well the vaccine works in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya before recommending its wider use.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will host the... Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace, prior to the draw, The Duke met with representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the tournament, as well as watching children from a local school play rugby league in the Buckingham Palace gardens. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

People look at Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Friday Jan. 17, 2020. Taal volcano remains life-threatening despite ... People look at Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Friday Jan. 17, 2020. Taal volcano remains life-threatening despite weaker emissions and fewer tremors, an official said Friday and advised thousands of displaced villagers not to return to the danger zone. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

FILE-In this file photo released on May 22, 2019 by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Kha... FILE-In this file photo released on May 22, 2019 by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to a group of students in Tehran, Iran. Iran's supreme leader will deliver a Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 sermon in Tehran for the first time since 2012, as the Islamic Republic grapples with the fallout from the targeted killing of its top general in a U.S. airstrike and popular anger at its accidental shootdown of a passenger plane. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

From left, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schif... From left, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., walk to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In this image from video, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., es... In this image from video, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., escort Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts into the Senate chamber in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

1. POLITICAL STAKES HIGH AS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL LOOMS The trial, only the third such undertaking in U.S. history, is unfolding at the start of the election year, a time of deep political division in the nation.

2. ‘PRESIDENT TRUMP KNEW EXACTLY WHAT WAS GOING ON’ Lev Parnas, a close associate of Rudy Giuliani, claims Trump was directly involved in the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. When asked if Parnas was lying, Giuliani said “I'm not responding yet.”

3. WHO CALLED TRUMP A ‘CLOWN’ Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the U.S. president only pretends to support the Iranian people but will “push a poisonous dagger” into their backs.

4. TRUMP CAMPAIGN TRIES ROBUST OUTREACH The president’s surrogates are fanning out across the country as part of an aggressive effort to stretch his appeal beyond the base of working-class white voters who propelled him to victory in 2016.

5. ROYAL RIFT WILL SHRINK BRITISH MONARCHY Buckingham Palace is changing with the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, and with Prince Harry's decision to break away, leaving fewer senior royals working to support Queen Elizabeth II.

6. ‘I KNEW I WAS BEING ASSAULTED’ Evelyn Yang, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, says she was sexually assaulted by an obstetrician while she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

7. WORLD'S BIGGEST YEARLY HUMAN MIGRATION BEGINS As the Lunar New Year approaches, Beijing estimates that 3 billion trips will be made by Chinese travelers.

8. RAIL TECHNOLOGY COULD CUT TRAIN CREWS A $15 billion automatic railroad braking system will bolster the industry’s argument for just one crew member in most locomotives, raising safety concerns by labor groups.

9. MARA ON THE MOVE The five-decade-old Asian elephant will soon leave her obsolete enclosure at an Argentine zoo to be moved to a special sanctuary in neighboring Brazil.

10. WHAT EMINEM IS ADVOCATING FOR The Detroit rapper again drops a surprise album, releasing “Music to Be Murdered By,” along with a video that calls for changes to gun laws.