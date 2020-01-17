South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, second from right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's batsman Jonny Bairstow, far right, for 9 ... South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, second from right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's batsman Jonny Bairstow, far right, for 9 runs on day four of the first cricket test match between South Africa and England at Centurion Park, Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Faf du Plessis of South Africa, left congratulates Kagiso Rabada of South Africa, centre left, on taking the wicket of England's Joe Root, right, duri... Faf du Plessis of South Africa, left congratulates Kagiso Rabada of South Africa, centre left, on taking the wicket of England's Joe Root, right, during day one of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sheehan)

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of England's batsman Ollie Pope during day four of the second cricket test between South Africa and... South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of England's batsman Ollie Pope during day four of the second cricket test between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa bowls on day two of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Friday, Jan... Kagiso Rabada of South Africa bowls on day two of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sheehan)

South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammate Vernon Philander, centre, after taking the winning wicket of England's batsman St... South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammate Vernon Philander, centre, after taking the winning wicket of England's batsman Stuart Broad on day four of the first cricket test match between South Africa and England at Centurion Park, Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. South Africa beat England by 107 runs. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned from the series-deciding final cricket test against England.

Rabada was given a one-test ban after breaching the International Cricket Council code of conduct for his celebration after getting England captain Joe Root out on the first day of the ongoing third test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada ran through and celebrated — fists pumping and screaming — close to Root after bowling him. He was found guilty of “using language, actions or gestures" which could provoke an aggressive response from the batsman. The 24-year-old Rabada was given one demerit point for the offense but it's his fourth demerit in the last two years, which results in a one-match ban.

Rabada was charged with the offense in Port Elizabeth by match referee Andy Pycroft. He pleaded guilty and accepted the punishment.

It's a major boost for England's hopes of winning the four-test series and a major blow for South Africa's. Rabada is the No. 4-ranked bowler in the world and South Africa's spearhead.

The fourth test starts next Friday in Johannesburg.

The South Africa-England series is tied at 1-1.

