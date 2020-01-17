Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offered his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday after less than six months in the role.

An alleged recording emerged earlier this week where Honcharuk questioned Zelenskiy's ability to manage the economy and the prime minister felt this would undermine his position.

"I came to the position of fulfilling the program of the president. He is for me a model of openness and decency," Honcharuk said on Facebook.

Read more: Ukraine's Oleksiy Honcharuk: From political outsider to prime minister

"However, in order to take away any doubts about our respect and trust in the president, I wrote a letter of resignation and

handed it to the president with the right to submit it to Parliament," he added.

The resignation was still to be confirmed as the presidential office responded to the letter, saying they would consider it.

The former lawyer and deputy head of the prime minister's office became Ukraine's youngest ever head of government at the age of 35 when he took on the role in August of last year.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.