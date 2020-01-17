Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing of “Music to be Murdered By” on Friday.

The follow-up to 2018's “Kamikaze” — also released without warning — was announced on Twitter just after midnight.

The Detroit rapper also released a new music video for one of the 20 tracks on the album, “Darkness,” which depicts a shooting at a concert and includes footage of news broadcasts from recent mass shootings around the U.S. The video ends with an appeal to register to vote: “When will this end? When enough people care. Register to vote at vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

The cover art features a bearded Eminem holding both a hatchet and a gun to his head, in apparent homage to Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 album of the same name, Pitchfork noted.

Among many collaborators, the album features Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Anderson .Paak and Juice WRLD, the 21-year-old rapper who died in December.