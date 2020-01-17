India's captain Virat Kohli bats during a practice session ahead of the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Rajk... India's captain Virat Kohli bats during a practice session ahead of the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Australia won the toss and decided to send India in to bat in the second one-day international on Friday.

The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a 10-wicket win in the first match at Mumbai. They need just one more win to seal a second consecutive ODI series win in India after its 3-2 victory in March 2019.

India made two changes in a bid to bounce back from the big loss in the previous game. Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the match with a concussion. He was hit on the head while batting in the previous game and didn’t take further part in Mumbai.

Lokesh Rahul will keep wicket in his absence. Manish Pandey comes in to bolster the Indian batting in Pant’s absence. Navdeep Saini is the second change, coming in for pacer Shardul Thakur.

Australia fielded an unchanged lineup in its bid to wrap up the series with a game in hand.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, and Virender Sharma, India.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England; Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

