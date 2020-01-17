Taiwan expat wins NT$8 million jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A migrant worker from Thailand has won the grand prize of Monday's (Jan. 13) Daily Cash 539 Taiwan Lottery and will receive NT$8 million (US$260,000) in winnings.

According to Liberty Times, the 30-year-old expat, who chose to remain anonymous, bought an NT$50 ticket at a lottery shop in Chiayi City on Monday and was able to match all five numbers drawn on the same night. In addition, the other two tickets that he had purchased at the same lottery shop won him a little more than NT$10,000 (US$333).

The owner of the shop, Yen Shu-ching (顏淑菁), told the media that the lucky winner works at a nearby factory and has been a frequent customer of her shop for the past three years along with two of his friends. Yen said that she had reminded her customers to check their prizes once she was notified that the jackpot ticket had been sold at her store.

Yen confirmed that the man had come to the shop Thursday (Jan. 16) to claim his rewards as he shared his joy and excitement with her. The worker said that he plans to use the unexpected fortune to purchase a new house for himself in Thailand.

Coincidentally, Yen said that she actually went to the Chiayi Buddhist Temple (嘉義文財殿) and prayed that her lottery shop would see its first jackpot winner the day before the grand prize was revealed. She believes that the Chinese gods have responded to her request.