TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese municipality known for its scenic mountains and beaches has released a video promoting eight spots that it touts as "Instagrammable."

Pingtung County, which sits at the southernmost tip of the Taiwanese main island, has long been a tourist attraction, home of Kenting National Park and for many years the host of the annual Spring Scream music festival. In the new promotional video, the government introduces some of the lesser-known places in the county, which it says are full of exotic characteristics.

The eight attractions include Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church (天主教佳平法蒂瑪聖母堂), a glass pyramid installation at Taisugar Civic Park (台糖縣民公園), a swimming pool at National Pingtung University, the Shuiwaku (水蛙窟) grassland, the remains of the Gaoshi Shrine (高士神社), Pingtung Handcraftsman District (屏東職人町), the blue commuter train on the South-Link Line (南迴線), and the Pingtung County Stadium.

The government has embarked on an initiative to promote tourism in recent years, capped by its hosting the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival, which put a spotlight on the national scenic area of Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣). Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) has said the county has much to offer apart from natural scenery, inviting the public to explore the many places that form Pingtung's interpretation of urban aesthetics.



Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church (天主教佳平法蒂瑪聖母堂) (Pingtung County Government photo)



Pingtung Handcraftsman District (屏東職人町) (Pingtung County Government photo)



Shuiwaku (水蛙窟) grassland (Pingtung County Government photo)