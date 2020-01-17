A late-arriving passenger runs to catch his train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, ... A late-arriving passenger runs to catch his train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A traveler walks to board his train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travel... A traveler walks to board his train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Travelers gather inside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked ... Travelers gather inside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Travelers stand outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked ... Travelers stand outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Chinese paramilitary police patrol outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese... Chinese paramilitary police patrol outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Travelers gather outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked... Travelers gather outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Travelers sit in waiting room at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers fl... Travelers sit in waiting room at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Travelers prepare to board their train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese tra... Travelers prepare to board their train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Passengers wait to depart on board their train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chi... Passengers wait to depart on board their train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A traveler rests on his suitcase in a waiting room at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached,... A traveler rests on his suitcase in a waiting room at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) — As the Lunar New Year approaches, Chinese travelers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration.

Around 3 billion trips will be made during the Spring Festival travel rush, China's Transport Ministry has estimated. The period began this year on Jan. 10 and is expected to last through Feb. 18, well after Lunar New Year's Day on Jan. 25.

The festivities are a time for family reunions and abundant feasts. For migrant laborers who work in cities far from home, it may be the one time in the year that they can see their relatives.

Extra precautions will be taken with this year's journey, as a viral pneumonia outbreak has struck central China. In the city of Wuhan, 41 people have been diagnosed with a new type of coronavirus, a family of viruses with consequences ranging from the common cold to severe diseases like SARS. Two patients have died.

Transport hubs will strengthen disinfection, monitoring and prevention measures, said Wang Yang, the Chinese Ministry of Transport's chief engineer.

“The emergence of the epidemic may cause panic among people, especially in areas where people are concentrated during the Spring Festival travel period,” Wang told reporters at a news conference last week.