Officials from Taiwan, the US, Guatemala, and Honduras had a meeting in Guatemala on Jan 16. (MOFA photo) Officials from Taiwan, the US, Guatemala, and Honduras had a meeting in Guatemala on Jan 16. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has convened with the leaders of Taiwan’s allies Guatemala and Honduras as well as senior U.S. officials during his trip to Latin America.

“The 1st #Taiwan #US #Guatemala #Honduras quadrilateral talks focused on advancing regional cooperation & development,” said Wu via Twitter on Thursday (January. 16). “[I am] very proud to work with like-minded partners,” he added.



Wu was meeting with Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei, who was sworn into office as the president of Guatemala on Tuesday (Jan. 14), and Juan Orlando Hernández, president of Honduras. Michael G. Kozak, acting assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, also attended the meeting.

“We congratulate President @DrGiammattei on Guatemala’s strong relationship with #Taiwan,” tweeted Kozak, adding that the strong relationship with Taiwan will bring many benefits to Guatemala.



Wu embarked on a trip to Guatemala on January. 12, the day after Taiwan held presidential and legislative elections. Wu served as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) envoy to the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Giammattei and Vice President-elect Guillermo Castillo on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese delegation will also visit Honduras before arriving back in Taipei on Saturday (Jan. 19).