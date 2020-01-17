Carnival King Momo, Djeferson Mendes da Silva, second from left, holds the key to the city at a ceremony marking the official start of Carnival on Cop... Carnival King Momo, Djeferson Mendes da Silva, second from left, holds the key to the city at a ceremony marking the official start of Carnival on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Demonstrator march against a bus fare increase in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Protests sparked after a bus fare hike of almost 10 percen... Demonstrator march against a bus fare increase in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Protests sparked after a bus fare hike of almost 10 percent, to 5.50 Reals, or about 1.27 U.S. dollars. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

This Jan. 9, 2020 photo provided by Galapagos National Park shows Diego the tortoise on Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos, Ecuador. After fertilizing some ... This Jan. 9, 2020 photo provided by Galapagos National Park shows Diego the tortoise on Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos, Ecuador. After fertilizing some 800 offspring and contributing substantially to the salvation of one of the giant turtle species of the Galapagos Islands, Diego, a tortoise who is over 100 years old, will be returned in March to his original habitat on Española Island, from where he was extracted more that eight decades ago. (Galapagos National Park via AP)

A vendor carries away her salvaged merchandise from the burned ruins of the Guerite Market that was engulfed in flames in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early... A vendor carries away her salvaged merchandise from the burned ruins of the Guerite Market that was engulfed in flames in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Boys point an unloaded gun at the sky as they play in La Mora, Mexico, one day before the expected arrival of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Ob... Boys point an unloaded gun at the sky as they play in La Mora, Mexico, one day before the expected arrival of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Three women and six of their children from La Mora, all U.S. citizens from the extended LeBaron family, were slaughtered and one of their cars burned by gunmen in this area on Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Bryan Lebaron, second from right, and relatives place flowers where one of the cars belonging to the extended LeBaron family was ambushed by gunmen la... Bryan Lebaron, second from right, and relatives place flowers where one of the cars belonging to the extended LeBaron family was ambushed by gunmen last year near Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico, Sunday Jan. 12, 2020. Lopez Obrador said Sunday there is an agreement to establish a monument will be put up to memorialize nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens ambushed and slain last year by drug gang assassins along a remote road near New Mexico. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Guatemala's newly sworn-in President Alejandro Giammattei drives a vehicle as he arrives for a ceremony to recognize him as commander and chief of the... Guatemala's newly sworn-in President Alejandro Giammattei drives a vehicle as he arrives for a ceremony to recognize him as commander and chief of the military at the Mariscal Zabala military base in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, one day after his inauguration. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

A wildfire burns on Casitagua hill, north of Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. While the fire is not threatening homes, the smoke is reaching ... A wildfire burns on Casitagua hill, north of Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. While the fire is not threatening homes, the smoke is reaching the north of Quito. (AP Photos/Dolores Ochoa)

Honduran migrant Selvin Hernandez carries Mayra Irene, the baby daughter of another migrant, as another man tries to shade her with his hand amid a gr... Honduran migrant Selvin Hernandez carries Mayra Irene, the baby daughter of another migrant, as another man tries to shade her with his hand amid a group of migrants trying to make it to the United States, near El Cinchado, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, on the border with Honduras. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

People walk past a quote by Simon Bolivar that reads in Spanish: "If nature opposes, we will fight against her and make her obey us," near the Nationa... People walk past a quote by Simon Bolivar that reads in Spanish: "If nature opposes, we will fight against her and make her obey us," near the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. There is a struggle for control of the opposition-dominated National Assembly and Venezuela as a whole, a nation suffering economic and social collapse that's led an estimated 4.5 million to emigrate. (AP Photo/Ernesto Vargas)

Cuban singer Cimafunk hugs a woman during the music conga through the streets of Old Havana within the activities of the 35th Havana Jazz Plaza festiv... Cuban singer Cimafunk hugs a woman during the music conga through the streets of Old Havana within the activities of the 35th Havana Jazz Plaza festival in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

