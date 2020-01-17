  1. Home
Two NT$10 million special prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed

11 of 18 winning receipts for lottery's NT$2 million grand prize yet to be taken home

  5269
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/17 12:48

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of seven receipts contain the winning numbers for the NT$10 million (US$334,000) special prize in the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, but there are still two winning receipts yet to be redeemed as of Friday (Jan. 17), according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In addition, 11 of the 18 winning receipts for the NT$2 million grand prize have yet to be taken home. The ministry reminds prize winners to come forward to claim their winnings prior to the lottery's deadline, March 5, 2020, or their money will be forfeited.

According to the MOF, the winning special prize receipts were an NT$159 purchase of mouthwash at Hua-shin Pharmacy in New Taipei City's Luzhou District and an NT$619 phone bill at a Chunghwa Telecom service center in Taipei's Da'an District.

The other 11 unclaimed grand prize receipts included an NT$10 purchase of MineShine Milk Tea at a 7-Eleven in New Taipei City's Xizhi District, an NT$30 car parking receipt in Taipei City's Neihu District, an NT$60 purchase of a beverage at a tea shop in Taichung, and an NT$93 food purchase at a 7-Eleven store in Hsinchu's Xiangshan District.

Announced on Dec. 25, the winning number for the NT$10 million special prizes of the September-October Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 41482012. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 58837976. The winning numbers for the First Prize are 20379435, 47430762, and 36193504.

Special Prize

41482012

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number in the right order.

Grand Prize

58837976

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number in the right order.

First Prize

20379435, 47430762, 36193504

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

693, 043, 425

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such a person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.
lottery
receipt lottery

