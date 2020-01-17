TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of seven receipts contain the winning numbers for the NT$10 million (US$334,000) special prize in the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, but there are still two winning receipts yet to be redeemed as of Friday (Jan. 17), according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In addition, 11 of the 18 winning receipts for the NT$2 million grand prize have yet to be taken home. The ministry reminds prize winners to come forward to claim their winnings prior to the lottery's deadline, March 5, 2020, or their money will be forfeited.

According to the MOF, the winning special prize receipts were an NT$159 purchase of mouthwash at Hua-shin Pharmacy in New Taipei City's Luzhou District and an NT$619 phone bill at a Chunghwa Telecom service center in Taipei's Da'an District.

The other 11 unclaimed grand prize receipts included an NT$10 purchase of MineShine Milk Tea at a 7-Eleven in New Taipei City's Xizhi District, an NT$30 car parking receipt in Taipei City's Neihu District, an NT$60 purchase of a beverage at a tea shop in Taichung, and an NT$93 food purchase at a 7-Eleven store in Hsinchu's Xiangshan District.

Announced on Dec. 25, the winning number for the NT$10 million special prizes of the September-October Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 41482012. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 58837976. The winning numbers for the First Prize are 20379435, 47430762, and 36193504.