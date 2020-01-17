  1. Home
China reports second death in coronavirus outbreak

By  Associated Press
2020/01/17 12:06
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, a health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kon...

BEIJING (AP) — A second person has died from a new form of coronavirus in central China, health authorities said.

A 69-year-old man surnamed Xiong fell ill with the respiratory condition on Dec. 31, according to a statement late Thursday from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. He passed away Wednesday.