In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, from left, Roger Federer of Switzerland, Nick Kyrgios of Australia, Naomi Osaka of Japan, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thie... In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, from left, Roger Federer of Switzerland, Nick Kyrgios of Australia, Naomi Osaka of Japan, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem of Austria, Serena Williams of the United States, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, Coco Gauff of the United States, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Rafael Nadal of Spain pose for a photo during the Rally For Relief at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Tennis stars have come together for the Rally for Relief to raise money in aid of the bushfire relief efforts across Australia. (Scott Barbour/AAP Image via AP, File)