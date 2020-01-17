  1. Home
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/17 11:43
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Ca...
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, a man waves Bangladeshi flag as Muslims board over-crowded trains as they prepare to return to their homes after attendi...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an Indian woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India. The three-day kite festiv...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Nepalese men carry logs of wood for a cremation, enveloped in thick morning fog in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan ...
In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, a resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano is spewin...
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, people watch plumes of smoke and ash rise from as Taal volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Phil...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, Kashmiri women watch the funeral of top rebel commander Umar Fayaz in the village of Tral, south of Srinagar, Indian con...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Sri Lankan ethnic Tamil Hindu devotees light oil lamps during the harvest festival known as 'Thai Pongal' at a Hindu tem...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a group of women pauses for a selfie during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo. Held an...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, participants try to control a bull at the annual bull taming event 'Jallikattu' in Avaniyapuram village on the outskirts...
In this Jan. 16, 2020, photo, a plant sprouts from the blackened ground near Nattai, Australia. The fires have claimed dozens of lives since September...
In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, a man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 14...
In this Jan. 11, 2020, photo, a supporter of Taiwan's presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen cheers for her victory and holds ...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, from left, Roger Federer of Switzerland, Nick Kyrgios of Australia, Naomi Osaka of Japan, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thie...
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, United States Serena Williams celebrates winning her finals singles match against United States Jessica Pegula at the AS...

A family flees their home on a motorcycle through thick ash ejected by Taal volcano in the northern Philippines.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a man waves Bangladeshi flag on an overcrowded train as throngs of people prepare to return home after attending a three-day Islamic religious congregation in the capital, Dhaka.

A woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com