In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Ca...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. Red-hot lava is gushing from the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced residents to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, a man waves Bangladeshi flag as Muslims board over-crowded trains as they prepare to return to their homes after attendi...
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, a man waves Bangladeshi flag as Muslims board over-crowded trains as they prepare to return to their homes after attending a three-day Islamic congregation in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Biswa Ijtema, or the World Congregation of Muslims, is considered as one of the largest gatherings of the Muslim devotees. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon, File)
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an Indian woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India. The three-day kite festiv...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an Indian woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India. The three-day kite festival was organized by Telangana State Tourism Department, bringing together international teams of professional kite-flyers, along with thousands of kite-enthusiasts from around the city. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Nepalese men carry logs of wood for a cremation, enveloped in thick morning fog in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan ...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Nepalese men carry logs of wood for a cremation, enveloped in thick morning fog in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, a resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano is spewin...
In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, a resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano is spewing ash half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, people watch plumes of smoke and ash rise from as Taal volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Phil...
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, people watch plumes of smoke and ash rise from as Taal volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, Kashmiri women watch the funeral of top rebel commander Umar Fayaz in the village of Tral, south of Srinagar, Indian con...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, Kashmiri women watch the funeral of top rebel commander Umar Fayaz in the village of Tral, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Three rebels were killed in a gun battle with Indian government forces in the southern village in Indian controlled Kashmir on Sunday, police said. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File)
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Sri Lankan ethnic Tamil Hindu devotees light oil lamps during the harvest festival known as 'Thai Pongal' at a Hindu tem...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Sri Lankan ethnic Tamil Hindu devotees light oil lamps during the harvest festival known as 'Thai Pongal' at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 'Thai Pongal' which is also known as 'Makar Sankranti' in India, marks the beginning of the sun's northward movement according to the solar calendar and is considered to be auspicious. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a group of women pauses for a selfie during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo. Held an...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a group of women pauses for a selfie during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, participants try to control a bull at the annual bull taming event 'Jallikattu' in Avaniyapuram village on the outskirts...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, participants try to control a bull at the annual bull taming event 'Jallikattu' in Avaniyapuram village on the outskirts of Madurai, Tamil Nadu state, India. The deeply held religious ritual had been banned for two years after India’s Supreme Court found it cruel. Jallikattu returned to Tamil Nadu in 2017 after tens of thousands of people protested for weeks and forced the government to rush new legislation exempting it from animal cruelty laws. (AP Photo/R.Parthibhan, File)
In this Jan. 16, 2020, photo, a plant sprouts from the blackened ground near Nattai, Australia. The fires have claimed dozens of lives since September...
In this Jan. 16, 2020, photo, a plant sprouts from the blackened ground near Nattai, Australia. The fires have claimed dozens of lives since September, destroyed thousands of homes and razed more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), but the fire danger has been diminished by rain this week in several areas. The first green buds of regrowth have already emerged in some blacked forests following the rain. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, a man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 14...
In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, a man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday amid optimism that a trade deal between the U.S. and China will be a boon for the regional economy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
In this Jan. 11, 2020, photo, a supporter of Taiwan's presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen cheers for her victory and holds ...
In this Jan. 11, 2020, photo, a supporter of Taiwan's presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen cheers for her victory and holds a slogan reading "Taiwan Is An Independent Country" in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-yin, File)
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, from left, Roger Federer of Switzerland, Nick Kyrgios of Australia, Naomi Osaka of Japan, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thie...
In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, from left, Roger Federer of Switzerland, Nick Kyrgios of Australia, Naomi Osaka of Japan, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem of Austria, Serena Williams of the United States, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, Coco Gauff of the United States, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Rafael Nadal of Spain pose for a photo during the Rally For Relief at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Tennis stars have come together for the Rally for Relief to raise money in aid of the bushfire relief efforts across Australia. (Scott Barbour/AAP Image via AP, File)
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, United States Serena Williams celebrates winning her finals singles match against United States Jessica Pegula at the AS...
In this Jan. 12, 2020, photo, United States Serena Williams celebrates winning her finals singles match against United States Jessica Pegula at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP, File)
A family flees their home on a motorcycle through thick ash ejected by Taal volcano in the northern Philippines.
In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a man waves Bangladeshi flag on an overcrowded train as throngs of people prepare to return home after attending a three-day Islamic religious congregation in the capital, Dhaka.
A woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com