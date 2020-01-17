WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Kante scored 12 points including a layup with five seconds left to lift Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 63-61 on Thursday night.

Tareq Coburn scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and added nine rebounds for Hofstra (14-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Eli Pemberton added 14 points and Desure Buie had 12.

Mike Okauru had 17 points for the Seahawks (5-15, 0-7), who have lost 12 straight games. Shykeim Phillips added 12 points. Imajae Dodd had nine rebounds.

Jaylen Sims was held to five points despite entering the matchup as the Seahawks' leading scorer at 14 points per game.

Neither team had more than a one-possession lead from the midway point of the second half. Okauru made a pair of free throws that tied the game 61-61 with 35.3 seconds left. Hofstra ran down the clock following a timeout before Buie assisted on Kante's game winner.

Hofstra plays College of Charleston on the road on Saturday. UNC Wilmington faces Northeastern at home on Saturday.

