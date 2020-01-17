Roma's Diego Perotti, left, in action against Parma’s goalkeeper Simone Colombi during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the Tardi... Roma's Diego Perotti, left, in action against Parma’s goalkeeper Simone Colombi during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the Tardini Stadium, in Parma, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Fabio Rossi/Lapresse via AP)

Roma's Nikola Kalinic, left, in action during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the Tardini Stadium, in Parma, Italy, Thursday, Ja... Roma's Nikola Kalinic, left, in action during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the Tardini Stadium, in Parma, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Fabio Rossi/Lapresse via AP)

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, left, in action against Parma’s Riccardo Gagliolo, center, during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the... Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, left, in action against Parma’s Riccardo Gagliolo, center, during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the Tardini Stadium, in Parma, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Fabio Rossi/Lapresse via AP)

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the ... Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during an Italian Cup soccer match between Parma and Roma at the Tardini Stadium, in Parma, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Fabio Rossi/Lapresse via AP)

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Lorenzo Pellegrini scored twice to give Roma a 2-0 win at Parma on Thursday and a place in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Roma will face Juventus, which has won the trophy a record 13 times — including four of the past five editions.

After an unimpressive first half, Roma appeared transformed right from the start of the second period and took the lead four minutes after the restart.

Pellegrini played a swift one-two with Nikola Kalinić before placing an angled drive into the bottom right corner.

The home side pushed for the equalizer but instead Pellegrini converted a penalty the 76th minute following a handball from Parma midfielder Antonino Barillà.

The result will serve as a boost to Roma following two successive defeats in the league.

