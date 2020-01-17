FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2004, file photo, then-Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran reacts after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the St. Lo... FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2004, file photo, then-Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran reacts after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Houston. Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets. The team announced the move Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, new New York Mets manager, Carlos Beltran, center, poses for a picture with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, left, and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon during a baseball news conference at Citi Field in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

The Mets announced the decision Thursday in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.” The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros.

A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.

Next to fall was Beltrán, the only Astros hitter mentioned by name Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the club’s conduct. No players were disciplined, but the nine-page report said Beltrán was among the group involved in the team's illicit use of electronics to pilfer signs during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series championship.