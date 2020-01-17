AFC Championship Preview Capsule

TENNESSEE (11-7) at KANSAS CITY (13-4)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Titans 9-7-1; Chiefs 10-5-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 29-24

LAST MEETING — Titans beat Chiefs 35-32, Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK — Titans beat Ravens 28-12; Chiefs beat Texans 51-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 12, Chiefs No. 5

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (21)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (12), PASS (24)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (23), PASS (5)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs hosting AFC championship game for second straight year. ... Tennessee has won four straight vs. Kansas City dating to 2013. ... Kansas City won seven straight games since losing to Titans in Week 10. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-8 against Titans, including playoff loss in 2017. ... Kansas City lost to Patriots in OT in last year's AFC title game. ... This is fourth postseason game between franchises. Titans won 22-21 in 2017 wild-card round on Jan. 6, 2018. ... Titans playing in sixth AFL/AFC championship game, first since 2002 season. ... Titans trying to become third team since 1990 to beat top three seeds in single postseason and would join 2005 Steelers and 2010 Packers, who both won Super Bowl. ... Tennessee has won nine of last 12 games and three straight. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry has 561 yards rushing in his first four playoff games, most in NFL history. Henry has 377 yards rushing this postseason, setting franchise single-game rushing mark in each. He ran for 195 yards in last game. ... Titans led NFL scoring TDs on 75.6% of drives inside opponents’ 20. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill led NFL with 117.5 passer rating in regular season. ... Tannehill has yet to throw for 100 yards this postseason. ... WR A.J. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in regular season. ... Titans have not attempted field goal in past four games. ... Chiefs set franchise record for postseason scoring with 51 points last week vs. Texans. ... Reid would pass mentor Mike Holmgren (13) for sixth place in playoff wins by beating Titans. ... Kansas City tied for fourth-largest playoff comeback last week (24 points). ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes became first player with 300-plus yards passing, 50-plus yards rushing and five TD passes in playoff game vs. Houston. ... Mahomes needs two TD passes to pass Alex Smith (nine) for most in postseason in franchise history. ... TE Travis Kelce became first player in Super Bowl era with three TD catches in one quarter in postseason game vs. Texans. ... Kelce and Damien Williams became second teammates with three TDs apiece in playoff game, joining Jerry Rice and Ricky Watters of 49ers. ... Kelce owns franchise records for yards receiving in postseason (508). Kelce became first Chiefs player with 10 catches and at least 100 yards receiving in playoff game. ... Chiefs DE Frank Clark tied franchise record for sacks in playoff game with three against Houston. ... Chiefs had five sacks of Deshaun Watson, tied for second most and franchise record for playoff game. ... P Dustin Colquitt will set Chiefs record for postseason games played (11) against Titans.

___

