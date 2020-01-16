All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|48
|27
|9
|12
|66
|159
|128
|15-2-9
|12-7-3
|10-4-3
|Tampa Bay
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|166
|133
|15-7-2
|13-7-2
|16-2-0
|Toronto
|47
|25
|16
|6
|56
|173
|157
|12-5-6
|13-11-0
|7-6-1
|Florida
|45
|24
|16
|5
|53
|166
|152
|15-8-2
|9-8-3
|8-6-1
|Buffalo
|47
|21
|19
|7
|49
|140
|149
|14-6-3
|7-13-4
|8-9-1
|Montreal
|48
|20
|21
|7
|47
|146
|152
|9-12-4
|11-9-3
|5-9-2
|Ottawa
|46
|16
|22
|8
|40
|123
|157
|11-7-4
|5-15-4
|6-7-4
|Detroit
|47
|12
|32
|3
|27
|102
|183
|8-15-1
|4-17-2
|5-10-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|47
|31
|11
|5
|67
|166
|138
|14-5-4
|17-6-1
|7-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|46
|29
|12
|5
|63
|161
|125
|17-5-3
|12-7-2
|5-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|28
|13
|4
|60
|132
|119
|15-5-3
|13-8-1
|8-5-1
|Carolina
|46
|27
|17
|2
|56
|150
|125
|15-8-0
|12-9-2
|4-9-1
|Philadelphia
|47
|25
|16
|6
|56
|150
|145
|15-3-4
|10-13-2
|8-2-3
|Columbus
|47
|23
|16
|8
|54
|124
|124
|13-9-2
|10-7-6
|7-5-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|22
|19
|4
|48
|152
|151
|13-8-2
|9-11-2
|9-3-0
|New Jersey
|46
|17
|22
|7
|41
|124
|163
|7-9-7
|10-13-0
|5-6-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|48
|30
|10
|8
|68
|155
|129
|17-4-4
|13-6-4
|10-2-1
|Dallas
|46
|27
|15
|4
|58
|124
|109
|15-6-2
|12-9-2
|10-4-2
|Colorado
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|164
|137
|11-7-4
|14-8-2
|7-8-2
|Winnipeg
|47
|25
|18
|4
|54
|145
|140
|11-10-2
|14-8-2
|7-5-3
|Chicago
|48
|22
|20
|6
|50
|141
|153
|11-11-3
|11-9-3
|5-7-2
|Nashville
|45
|21
|17
|7
|49
|152
|149
|10-8-4
|11-9-3
|7-5-0
|Minnesota
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|138
|157
|11-5-4
|9-15-2
|4-8-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Arizona
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|142
|128
|12-10-2
|14-8-3
|9-4-3
|Edmonton
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|148
|150
|11-8-3
|14-10-2
|8-6-1
|Calgary
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|131
|141
|13-7-3
|12-11-2
|7-6-1
|Vancouver
|47
|25
|18
|4
|54
|155
|147
|14-5-3
|11-13-1
|8-5-1
|Vegas
|49
|24
|19
|6
|54
|151
|149
|14-10-3
|10-9-3
|11-5-2
|San Jose
|48
|21
|23
|4
|46
|129
|159
|13-11-1
|8-12-3
|8-8-1
|Los Angeles
|48
|18
|25
|5
|41
|121
|150
|11-10-1
|7-15-4
|7-11-1
|Anaheim
|46
|17
|24
|5
|39
|116
|147
|11-9-3
|6-15-2
|5-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Chicago 4, Montreal 1
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.