NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138 Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128 Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125 N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119 Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133 Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125 Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157 Philadelphia 47 25 16 6 56 150 145 Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124 Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152 Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149 N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151 Montreal 48 20 21 7 47 146 152 New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163 Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157 Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129 Dallas 46 27 15 4 58 124 109 Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128 Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137 Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150 Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141 Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147 Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140 Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149 Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153 Nashville 45 21 17 7 49 152 149 Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157 San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159 Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150 Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 4, Montreal 1

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.