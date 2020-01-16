10 Things to Know for Today

Leaves begin to sprout from the trunk of a blackened and burned tree near Nattai, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The fires have claimed dozens of... Leaves begin to sprout from the trunk of a blackened and burned tree near Nattai, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The fires have claimed dozens of lives since September, destroyed thousands of homes and razed more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), but the fire danger has been diminished by rain this week in several areas. The first green buds of regrowth have already emerged in some blacked forests following the rain. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen on Gaza City, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Israel reportedly targeted several Hamas military sites in t... An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen on Gaza City, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Israel reportedly targeted several Hamas military sites in the northern Gaza strip after claims that Palestinian militants had fired four rockets at southern Israel. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

A boy cries after government airstrikes in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Syrian government warplanes struck a... A boy cries after government airstrikes in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Syrian government warplanes struck a market and an industrial area Wednesday in the last territory in the hands of rebel groups in the country's northwest, killing at least 15 people, opposition activists said. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Honduran migrant Selvin Hernandez carries Mayra Irene, the baby daughter of another migrant, as another man tries to shade her with his hand amid a gr... Honduran migrant Selvin Hernandez carries Mayra Irene, the baby daughter of another migrant, as another man tries to shade her with his hand amid a group of migrants trying to make it to the United States, near El Cinchado, Guatemala, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, on the border with Honduras. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A dog waits in line with his owner as authorities enforced total evacuation of residents living near Taal volcano in Agoncillo town, Batangas province... A dog waits in line with his owner as authorities enforced total evacuation of residents living near Taal volcano in Agoncillo town, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Thursday Jan. 16, 2020. Taal volcano belched smaller plumes of ash Thursday but shuddered continuously with earthquakes and cracked roads in nearby towns, which were blockaded by police due to fears of a bigger eruption. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A vehicle navigates the volcanic ash covered village in Talisay, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020. Taal volcano is s... A vehicle navigates the volcanic ash covered village in Talisay, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020. Taal volcano is spewing lava into the sky and trembled constantly, possibly portending a bigger and more dangerous eruption, as tens of thousands of people fled villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

President Donald Trump signs a trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Was... President Donald Trump signs a trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate fo... House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The two articles of impeachment against Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The pens that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., will use to sign the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Dona... The pens that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., will use to sign the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. . (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. STRIKING VISUALS WILL RULE THE DAY Chief Justice John Roberts and House prosecutors will make appearances in the Senate chamber and Roberts will swear in the senators who act as jurors in Trump’s impeachment trial.

2. WHAT GIULIANI ASSOCIATE CLAIMS Lev Parnas tells MSNBC he delivered an ultimatum to the incoming Ukrainian president last year: no senior U.S. officials at his inauguration, and all U.S. aid withheld, if a probe into Biden wasn’t announced.

3. ‘YOU CALLED ME A LIAR’ That’s what Elizabeth Warren accuses Bernie Sanders of calling her before a national TV audience during a tense, post-debate exchange, according to audio released by CNN.

4. TRUMP POISED FOR ANOTHER TRADE VICTORY One day after signing a new trade deal with China, the Senate is taking up the new North American trade pact.

5. BUTTIGIEG DECISION ON POLICE CHIEF SHADOWS PRESIDENTIAL RUN Lingering criticism over his demotion of a popular black police chief when he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raises questions about whether he can attract the support of African Americans, AP learns.

6. WHAT ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE IS ‘IRREVERSIBLE’ Marine biologists are bemoaning the invasion in the Suez Canal of hundreds of non-native species, including toxic jellyfish and aggressive lionfish.

7. BRITAIN TESTS REAL-TIME FACIAL RECOGNITION The approach is among the more aggressive uses of the technology in Western democracies and raises questions about how it will enter people's daily lives.

8. PHILIPPINE VOLCANO SENDS MORE PEOPLE FLEEING The Taal volcano that erupted last weekend is belching smaller plumes of ash and shuddering continuously with earthquakes, prompting authorities to block access to nearby towns due to fears of a bigger eruption.

9. HONG KONG LEADER: SPECIAL STATUS CAN ENDURE BEYOND 2047 Carrie Lam’s comments appear to be an appeal to those in the city who see Beijing as tightening its control over the semi-autonomous territory's civic, economic and political life.

10. 'I BET THOSE DIRTY BIRDS ARE CHEATING’ The sign-stealing scheme that the Astros used in 2017 brings back memories for former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine, who recalls a spyglass-and-buzzer system the New York Giants rigged up in 1951.