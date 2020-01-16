An RSAF Airbus A330-200 MRTT (left) in the U.S. last month (screenshot from the RSAF Facebook page). An RSAF Airbus A330-200 MRTT (left) in the U.S. last month (screenshot from the RSAF Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Airbus A330 refueling plane from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) landed at Kaohsiung’s Xiaogang Airport Thursday (Jan. 16), according to the Liberty Times.

While Singapore and Taiwan do not maintain official diplomatic relations, the two frequently cooperate on military projects, including training officers from the Southeast Asian city-state on the island.

A member of the public took a picture of the gray A330-200 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) on the tarmac with an ambulance parked in front, leading to speculation that a Singaporean officer training might have been injured as has happened recently in Taiwan.

Last month, a 21-year-old soldier in Singapore’s Armed Forces was injured during parachute training and needed cervical spine surgery at an unidentified hospital in Taiwan.

However, on Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense in Taipei denied any new accident had occurred, the Liberty Times reported.

In addition, aircraft from the U.S. Air Force were identified off Taiwan’s southwest coast Thursday morning, giving rise to theories that they had been accompanying the Singaporean refueling plane on its journey to Kaohsiung, according to the report.