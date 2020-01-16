PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — England won the toss and will bat in the third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The series is level at 1-1 with two matches to play. Both teams made one change after England's series-tying win in Cape Town.

England recalled fast bowler Mark Wood for his first test since February of last year. Wood replaced James Anderson after England's most successful test bowler sustained a rib injury in the second test and was ruled out of the remainder of the series. Jofra Archer, who started the series, is still out with a right elbow injury.

South Africa also brought in a pace bowler. Dane Paterson was selected for his test debut and on the basis of his ability to reverse swing the ball on a pitch that's renowned for that. Allrounder Dwaine Pretorius was dropped.

Both teams continued with relatively inexperienced batting lineups. England has newcomers Dom Sibley, who made a century in Cape Town, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly and Ollie Pope. South Africa retained opener Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza and Rassie van der Dussen.

It's England's first test at St. George's Park since winning by seven wickets in 2004.

Lineups:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

England : Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

