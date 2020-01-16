TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has not confirmed plans to blacklist Hong Kong police officers, many of whom have been accused of human rights violations during the pro-democracy movement in the city, but it stressed that it would look into requests to that effect made by civil groups in Hong Kong.

Sunny Cheung (張崑陽), spokesperson for the Hong Kong Higher Institutions International Affairs Delegation, said via Facebook on Tuesday (Jan. 14) that he had handed a 120-page sanction report over to MAC Deputy Minister and Spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) during their meeting on Jan. 12.

According to Cheung, the MAC will establish a database that includes a sanction list of Hong Kong law enforcement personnel accused of disproportionately and violently cracking down on protesters over the past seven months.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 16), Chiu said the ministry would look into suggestions and requests made by various civil groups from Hong Kong with regard to Taiwan’s immigration control. He added that immigration regulations have long been established in the country and that the authorities will continue refining relevant measures in accordance with international norms.

As for the Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳) case, Chiu said the ministry had made thorough preparations for Chan to come to Taiwan to face trial. The key to the progress of the case lies in the responsibility of the Hong Kong government and the suspect’s willingness to hand himself in, Chiu added.

Chan is suspected of murdering his 20-year-old girlfriend, Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎), during their trip to Taipei in February 2018. The case later spurred the worst political crisis in Hong Kong since its handover to Beijing in 1997, after Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) proposed an amendment to the city’s extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to China, leading millions of Hong Kong residents to take to the streets.

The family of the victim can apply for NT$1.5 million (US$49,600) of compensation from the government, according to Taiwanese law. However, the authorities have not received any application from Poon’s family at time of writing, and the deadline is in February, reports said.