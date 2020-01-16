Ex-NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen (third from left and on screen right) at the Raisina Dialogue. Ex-NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen (third from left and on screen right) at the Raisina Dialogue. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is a positive example of how to deal with external fake news trying to influence domestic politics, former Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told a meeting in India Wednesday (Jan. 15).

The former Danish prime minister was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi at a round table discussing the threats to democracy posed by hackers and fake news, CNA reported. Other participants in the event were former Canadian Premier Stephen Harper and Cyber Peace Institute President Marietje Schaake from the Netherlands.

Rasmussen also tweeted that China had tried but failed to influence Taiwan’s Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections.

“All freedom-loving nations should increase support for a country whose democratic choices are clear,” he tweeted, describing Taiwan as “a bright example” for other countries struggling with fake news.

He also mentioned the recently passed Anti-Infiltration Act, emphasizing that “a radical openness” was the best option to counter meddling by authoritarian regimes in free elections.

