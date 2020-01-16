Michael Lin's work can be seen on Taipei 101. (Taipei Dangdai photo) Michael Lin's work can be seen on Taipei 101. (Taipei Dangdai photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Dangdai is cooperating with Taipei 101 to project the artwork of Taiwanese artist Michael Lin (林明弘) onto the wall of the iconic skyscraper each day until Sunday (Jan. 19).

The second edition of Taipei Dangdai aims to engage more visitors with the artworks being exhibited, according to the host. The fair will to the public on Friday (Jan. 17) at Taipei Nanggang Exhibition Center.

The director of Taipei Dangdai, Magnus Renfrew, stated that its collaboration with the International Commerce Centre (高樓環球貿易廣場) at Hong Kong Art Fair was a success. “Based on the previous collaboration, we hoped to collaborate with the key landmark Taipei 101 during Taipei Dangdai since last year, and now we are happy that the goal is accomplished,” he said.

The projected artwork was created by Taiwanese artist Michael Lin (林明弘), who says it showcases the change from history to modern times. He explained that the pattern of a traditional Taiwanese window, which resembles ancient coins, is being projected onto Taipei 101 and, superimposed on the glass, gives the building a splendid kaleidoscopic appearance.

The artwork can be seen on the north side of Taipei 101 at 6:30, 6:40, and 6:50 p.m. until Sunday.