TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Van Gogh Alive," an immersive digital art exhibit that brings Vincent Van Gogh paintings to life, kicked off in Taipei on Wednesday (Jan. 15) and will arrive in Kaohsiung in April.

Developed by Australia-based firm Grande Exhibitions, the multi-sensory art show is displaying more than 3,000 of Van Gogh's artworks. The show, which has already toured more than 50 cities around the world and attracted more than 6 million visitors, will be the first of its kind in Taipei, according to KKLIVE, a subsidiary of Taiwan's online streaming service KKBOX.

The roughly 45-minute presentation employs SENSORY4™ technology, which combines multichannel motion graphics, cinema-quality surround sound, and up 40 high-definition projectors to immerse visitors in the Dutch artist's works, such as "Sunflowers" and "Starry Night," as well as classical music by legendary composers like Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel.



(Photo by KKLIVE)

In Taipei, the show will run at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 department store in Xinyi District from Jan. 15 to April 5. Next, the show will move to Kaohsiung, where it will be held at that city's Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store from April 18 to July 12.



(Photo by KKLIVE)

Taipei

Date and time: Jan. 15, 2020 to April 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 department store - No. 11, Songshou Road, Xinyi District

Kaohsiung

Date and time: April 18, 2020 to July 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Kaohsiung Zuoying Store - No. 123, Gaotie Road, Zuoying District



(Photo by KKLIVE)



Comedian Mickey Huang sitting in mockup of Van Gogh's room at Auberge Ravoux. (Photo by KKLIVE)



(Photo by KKLIVE)



(Photo by KKLIVE)



"Starry Night Over the Rhone" painted over Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé. (Taiwan News photo)

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the KKLIVE Taiwan website.