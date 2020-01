San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) shoots the ball against Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wedne... San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) shoots the ball against Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game agai... San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) holds the ball against Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) and guard Goran Dragic (7) in the first half of an ... San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) holds the ball against Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) and guard Goran Dragic (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, ... Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points, Goran Dragic added 17 and the Miami Heat held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 on Wednesday night and move back into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo — cut from USA Basketball’s national team by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich over the summer — had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. Miami improved to 18-1 at home, one win shy of matching last season’s home win total.

Jimmy Butler scored 12 and Duncan Robinson added 11 for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting for San Antonio, while Patty Mills added 21 for the Spurs. San Antonio had won three of its last four games, all those wins coming against top Eastern Conference teams Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto. But the Spurs missed 11 of their first 12 shots to start the fourth quarter and lost the lead for good during that drought.

Butler’s 3-pointer with 5:24 left capped what was a 20-5 run going back to the third quarter — and was maybe a most unlikely salvo. Butler hadn’t made a 3 since Dec. 20, going 0 for 7 in his last nine games before Wednesday.

Consecutive baskets by Nunn pushed the lead to 94-83 with 3:42 left, but the Spurs came right back. Mills made a 3-pointer, DeRozan followed with a three-point play on the next possession and just like that the Heat lead was down to five with 3:04 remaining.

Mills had a good look at a 3 that would have put San Antonio within three with 1:16 left, but Butler blocked it and Miami held on from there.

Nunn was 8 for 8 in the first half and had 20 points at the break, while DeRozan was 6 for 6 and had 14 points. Miami held San Antonio to 17 points in the first quarter, but the Spurs bounced back to score 34 in the second and the teams were tied 51-all at halftime.

Both teams led by six at some point in the third, the Spurs taking a 77-75 edge into the final 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

Spurs: This is the first season since 1996-97 that San Antonio will have a losing record at the midway mark. The Spurs were 11-30 halfway through that season, which not coincidentally was also the last one in which they missed the playoffs. ... Excluding a preseason game between the clubs this past fall, San Antonio assistant Tim Duncan was part of a Spurs at Heat game for the first time since March 31, 2015.

Heat: Tyler Herro (bruised knee) couldn’t play, though the Heat expect him back shortly. ... This was Miami’s only home game in a 15-day span, sandwiched around last week’s three-game road trip and a two-game swing that starts Friday. After that, the Heat have a five-game, nine-day homestand. ... Florida Panthers career scoring leader Jonathan Huberdeau and country star Luke Combs were in the crowd.

TWO-WAY WONDERS

The Heat converted Chris Silva’s two-way contract to a standard one — guaranteed for next season with a team option for 2021-22. Silva becomes the third player on this Heat roster to start as a two-way signee, the others being Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr.

RESPECT

There has long been respect between the Heat and Spurs, born in part from their NBA Finals matchups in 2013 and 2014. Popovich has often praised Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, and did so again Wednesday. “He has high standards and he makes people accountable. ... That’s something that’s in the water here,” Popovich said. Popovich exchanged greetings with Spoelstra and Heat assistant Dan Craig, a former USA Basketball assistant for Popovich, after the game.

