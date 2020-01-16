TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in Nantou County's Zhushan Township dropped to 10.9 degrees Celsius early Thursday morning (Jan. 16) under the influence of the radiant cooling phenomenon, but temperatures are forecast to bounce back to between 22 and 25 degrees around noon.

Low temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees were recorded in northern and central Taiwan on Thursday morning and plunged below 12 degrees in mountainous areas.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), highs are expected to reach 22 to 25 degrees in northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan and 26 to 28 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country.

Another cold air mass is expected to arrive on Friday (Jan. 17) and is likely to strengthen over the weekend.

The moist air is expected to bring occasional rain across the northern and eastern parts of the island from Saturday evening (Jan. 18) through Sunday (Jan. 19). The weather bureau predicts temperatures could dip to as low as 11 degrees in central and northern Taiwan.

College entrance exams are slated for this weekend, and the CWB advises exam participants to take an umbrella and put on extra layers of clothes, as mornings and evenings will be cold. However, day and nighttime temperatures could vary by as much as 10 degrees across the country.