PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Veteran coach Bob Fraser is returning to Rutgers for a fourth stint on the staff.

Coach Greg Schiano hired another former Scarlet Knights assistant Wednesday, naming Fraser his linebackers coach. Every assistant coach Schiano has brought on either has coached at Rutgers or has ties to New Jersey.

Fraser came to Rutgers in 1987 as a graduate assistant and stayed two seasons. He was on Schiano's staff from 2006-11 in various capacities, including defensive coordinator in 2009. Most recently, he served as linebackers coach in 2015.

Fraser spent last season as a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots. He also worked two seasons in Tampa Bay when Schiano coached the Buccaneers.

A graduate of Allegheny, Fraser spent four seasons with the Gators as their linebackers coach. He also coached at Holy Cross, Northeastern, Colgate and Ohio State, where he worked with Schiano from 2016-18 as a quality control coach.

