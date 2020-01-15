Inter Milan's Borja Valero, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Mi... Inter Milan's Borja Valero, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia, top, scores his side's fourth goal during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro... Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia, top, scores his side's fourth goal during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, I... Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, top, duels for the ball with Cagliari's Fabio Pisacane during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliar... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, top, duels for the ball with Cagliari's Fabio Pisacane during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku waves to supporters at the end of the an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku waves to supporters at the end of the an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan beat Cagliari 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Inter, which last won the trophy in 2011, will face either Fiorentina or Atalanta, who play Wednesday.

Antonio Conte’s side dominated from the start and took the lead after just 22 seconds when Lukaku capitalized on an error from Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

Lukaku though he had doubled his tally 10 minutes later but it was ruled out for offside.

Inter did extend its lead in the 22nd minute when Borja Valero bundled in a cross from close range. He originally hit the underside of the crossbar but managed to turn in the rebound.

Lukaku got his second shortly after the interval before Christian Oliva reduced the deficit for Cagliari. But Andrea Ranocchia restored Inter’s three-goal advantage nine minutes from time.

OTHER MATCHES

Holder Lazio will face Napoli in the quarterfinals after both beat second-division teams.

Lazio beat Serie B struggler Cremonese 4-0, with Spanish winger Jony setting up three of the goals.

Lorenzo Insigne converted two first-half penalties to give Napoli a 2-0 win against Perugia, which is eighth in the second division.

In the other Round of 16 matches, it’s: AC Milan vs. Spal; Juventus vs. Udinese; and Parma vs. Roma.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports