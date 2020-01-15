LONDON (AP) — Nicolas Jarry of Chile was suspended Tuesday for a doping violation during the Davis Cup Finals in November. He contends the positive test is the result of tainted multivitamins.

The International Tennis Federation says the World Anti-Doping Agency found his urine sample taken in Madrid contained the prohibited substances ligandrol and stanozolol. Stanozolol is a steroid and ligandrol can act like a steroid.

In an Instagram post, the 78th-ranked Jarry denied knowingly ingesting them. He adds that the levels cited were “incredibly low" and didn't provide a “performance-enhancing benefit.” Jarry intends to cooperate with the ITF and his legal team plans to test the vitamins that were made in Brazil.

He has the right to contest the provisional suspension, but the ITF says he has not yet done so.

The 24-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 38th in singles in July. He has one singles title and two doubles titles in his career. He reached the quarterfinals in doubles at the 2018 French Open and U.S. Open.