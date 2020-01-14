All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|39
|23
|9
|2
|5
|53
|108
|98
|Hershey
|39
|23
|11
|2
|3
|51
|109
|97
|Providence
|40
|22
|15
|1
|2
|47
|126
|106
|Springfield
|41
|21
|18
|2
|0
|44
|125
|117
|Charlotte
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|116
|99
|WB/Scranton
|39
|18
|15
|3
|3
|42
|102
|119
|Lehigh Valley
|39
|15
|19
|1
|4
|35
|88
|110
|Bridgeport
|41
|14
|22
|4
|1
|33
|92
|133
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|39
|23
|13
|2
|1
|49
|146
|124
|Utica
|39
|22
|13
|2
|2
|48
|135
|118
|Rochester
|37
|21
|11
|2
|3
|47
|115
|96
|Toronto
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|126
|116
|Laval
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|44
|119
|120
|Syracuse
|38
|18
|16
|2
|2
|40
|130
|135
|Cleveland
|38
|17
|18
|1
|2
|37
|103
|107
|Binghamton
|37
|16
|17
|4
|0
|36
|103
|121
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|39
|26
|7
|4
|2
|58
|129
|87
|Iowa
|39
|21
|13
|3
|2
|47
|119
|116
|Chicago
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|100
|113
|Rockford
|37
|18
|17
|1
|1
|38
|100
|111
|Grand Rapids
|40
|17
|19
|2
|2
|38
|114
|132
|Texas
|37
|16
|17
|2
|2
|36
|108
|121
|Manitoba
|41
|18
|23
|0
|0
|36
|112
|132
|San Antonio
|39
|13
|17
|5
|4
|35
|110
|126
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|35
|26
|8
|1
|0
|53
|134
|91
|Stockton
|35
|23
|7
|2
|3
|51
|137
|100
|Colorado
|34
|19
|11
|3
|1
|42
|112
|97
|Bakersfield
|35
|16
|14
|4
|1
|37
|108
|123
|Ontario
|38
|16
|18
|3
|1
|36
|96
|147
|San Diego
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|106
|103
|San Jose
|34
|12
|20
|0
|2
|26
|110
|123
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Belleville 5, Manitoba 3
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.