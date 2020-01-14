NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138 14-5-4 17-6-1 7-7-1 Boston 47 27 8 12 66 159 125 15-2-9 12-6-3 10-4-3 Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122 16-5-3 12-7-2 5-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 124 117 14-5-3 13-8-1 8-5-1 Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130 14-7-2 13-7-2 16-2-0 Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125 15-8-0 12-9-2 4-9-1 Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153 11-5-6 13-11-0 7-6-1 Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142 15-3-4 9-13-2 8-2-3 Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152 15-8-2 9-8-3 8-6-1 Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124 12-9-2 10-7-6 7-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151 13-8-2 9-11-2 9-3-0 Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147 13-6-3 7-13-4 8-9-1 Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148 9-11-4 11-9-3 5-9-2 New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156 7-9-7 10-12-0 5-6-2 Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154 11-7-3 5-15-4 6-7-4 Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175 8-15-1 4-16-2 5-10-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125 17-4-3 13-6-4 10-2-1 Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107 15-6-2 11-9-2 9-4-2 Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134 11-7-3 14-8-2 7-8-1 Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125 11-10-2 14-8-3 8-4-3 Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141 13-7-3 12-11-2 7-6-1 Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143 14-5-3 11-12-1 8-5-1 Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145 14-10-3 10-8-3 11-5-2 Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148 10-8-3 14-10-2 8-6-1 Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140 10-10-2 14-8-2 7-5-3 Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145 10-8-4 11-8-3 7-5-0 Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150 11-5-4 9-14-2 4-8-1 Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150 11-11-3 9-9-3 5-7-2 San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153 13-11-1 8-11-3 8-7-1 Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146 11-10-1 7-15-3 7-11-1 Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147 11-9-3 6-15-2 5-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Montreal 2, Calgary 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SO

Washington 2, Carolina 0

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.