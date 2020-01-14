NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|47
|31
|11
|5
|67
|166
|138
|Boston
|47
|27
|8
|12
|66
|159
|125
|Pittsburgh
|45
|28
|12
|5
|61
|154
|122
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|27
|13
|4
|58
|124
|117
|Tampa Bay
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|162
|130
|Carolina
|46
|27
|17
|2
|56
|150
|125
|Toronto
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|166
|153
|Philadelphia
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|146
|142
|Florida
|45
|24
|16
|5
|53
|166
|152
|Columbus
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|121
|124
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|22
|19
|4
|48
|152
|151
|Buffalo
|46
|20
|19
|7
|47
|136
|147
|Montreal
|47
|20
|20
|7
|47
|145
|148
|New Jersey
|45
|17
|21
|7
|41
|120
|156
|Ottawa
|45
|16
|22
|7
|39
|121
|154
|Detroit
|46
|12
|31
|3
|27
|100
|175
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|47
|30
|10
|7
|67
|152
|125
|Dallas
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
|121
|107
|Colorado
|45
|25
|15
|5
|55
|162
|134
|Arizona
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|136
|125
|Calgary
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|131
|141
|Vancouver
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|155
|143
|Vegas
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|149
|145
|Edmonton
|47
|24
|18
|5
|53
|144
|148
|Winnipeg
|46
|24
|18
|4
|52
|141
|140
|Nashville
|44
|21
|16
|7
|49
|150
|145
|Minnesota
|45
|20
|19
|6
|46
|135
|150
|Chicago
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|134
|150
|San Jose
|47
|21
|22
|4
|46
|126
|153
|Los Angeles
|47
|18
|25
|4
|40
|118
|146
|Anaheim
|46
|17
|24
|5
|39
|116
|147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Montreal 2, Calgary 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SO
Washington 2, Carolina 0
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.