Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 14, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;26;SW;8;78%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun;20;15;Mostly sunny;21;14;NE;20;57%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Mostly sunny;12;4;ENE;10;54%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;High clouds;15;7;WSW;8;67%;0%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with rain;11;10;Periods of rain;10;4;SW;32;79%;66%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-10;-18;Mostly sunny;-13;-18;NNE;7;72%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;10;0;NE;10;42%;8%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;-12;-12;A little a.m. snow;-5;-16;W;21;50%;65%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;35;27;NE;20;64%;65%;11

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;14;7;Partly sunny;13;8;N;13;71%;10%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;21;16;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;NNE;10;58%;30%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Becoming cloudy;17;3;NW;12;48%;1%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;12;65%;58%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;30;13;Hazy sun;28;15;ESE;10;46%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;23;Sunshine;33;23;S;9;64%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;14;4;Partly sunny;14;5;NW;18;65%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;1;-9;Partly sunny;3;-9;NW;8;31%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Freezing fog;0;-3;Fog to sun;9;-3;ESE;7;65%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and mild;10;8;Partly sunny, mild;13;5;SW;19;55%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;8;A little p.m. rain;20;9;SE;12;61%;67%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partial sunshine;32;20;ENE;12;52%;7%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Fog to sun;5;-1;ESE;20;84%;4%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;10;8;A little p.m. rain;11;4;SW;27;64%;58%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, freezing early;4;-3;Fog, freezing early;3;-3;NE;3;89%;0%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, freezing early;0;-4;Fog to sun;4;-4;ENE;7;91%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;14;SSE;13;67%;44%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;19;Nice with some sun;29;20;ENE;8;47%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;7;-3;Plenty of sun;7;-3;NW;10;55%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;20;11;Turning cloudy;25;12;WNW;10;43%;30%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;28;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;SSE;29;70%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ESE;7;59%;82%;7

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;29;21;Hazy sunshine;30;22;NNE;10;63%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;6;-1;Rain/snow showers;5;-8;WNW;17;75%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;NE;13;60%;5%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Morning rain, cloudy;8;6;Mild with rain;9;4;WSW;25;66%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;25;18;High clouds;24;19;NNE;16;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;20;16;A shower or t-storm;24;10;NNE;11;67%;84%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;25;72%;67%;10

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;17;9;Hazy sunshine;18;12;NNE;6;82%;73%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, milder;12;-4;Mostly sunny;9;-5;S;13;35%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;23;14;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NNW;7;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;7;75%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;6;2;Partly sunny;7;4;SSW;26;72%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sunshine;2;-5;Partly sunny;3;-5;ENE;7;45%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;16;10;Mostly sunny;17;11;WSW;6;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;24;20;Warm with some sun;26;18;SE;23;70%;10%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;24;17;Couple of t-storms;24;17;ESE;10;82%;89%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;E;18;53%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;4;3;Windy;8;3;WSW;36;93%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;8;53%;2%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;Areas of low clouds;22;18;ENE;18;69%;29%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;27;22;A little a.m. rain;26;22;ENE;27;65%;78%;1

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;15;Hazy sun;29;15;SE;10;52%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;14;4;Hazy sunshine;15;4;N;7;62%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;8;4;Mostly sunny;10;7;ENE;14;82%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;11;73%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;ESE;14;36%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A thunderstorm;26;15;Sun and some clouds;28;16;ENE;10;45%;29%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;2;-9;Mostly sunny;3;-11;S;9;41%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;22;10;Hazy sun;21;8;NE;22;33%;5%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;7;Hazy sun;21;8;WSW;8;61%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;33;16;Sunny and very warm;35;18;N;13;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;6;-1;Sun and some clouds;4;-1;SSW;11;76%;4%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;12;57%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;A t-storm around;34;24;SW;9;68%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;25;12;Hazy sun;27;14;NE;7;61%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;NNW;6;61%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;4;Spotty showers;14;3;E;12;67%;72%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;SW;10;76%;8%;8

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds, nice;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;11;76%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;14;13;Rain tapering off;16;13;SSW;18;86%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Becoming very windy;13;7;Rain in the morning;10;6;SW;18;75%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;17;7;Lots of sun, cool;19;8;SE;7;68%;6%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower in places;32;25;S;11;72%;53%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;8;1;Partly sunny;9;6;SE;7;67%;42%;1

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;ENE;15;64%;24%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;8;77%;58%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;ESE;11;62%;10%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;A t-storm in spots;33;17;SW;19;42%;65%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;25;9;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;N;6;42%;12%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy with sunshine;27;21;Mostly sunny;26;19;ENE;14;64%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;3;0;Partly sunny;3;1;SSW;17;77%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;23;NE;25;66%;15%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;33;22;Morning t-storms;26;17;SSE;22;69%;68%;4

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;-6;-8;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;NNE;3;82%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;-2;Cloudy;2;1;SW;19;67%;67%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;28;21;Hazy sun;27;20;NNW;14;54%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A shower or t-storm;26;16;NNE;19;63%;73%;11

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;9;6;Partly sunny, mild;12;4;S;11;48%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;16;9;Mostly cloudy;16;10;NE;13;65%;65%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-9;-12;A little p.m. snow;-8;-11;S;22;94%;92%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;10;4;Partial sunshine;10;1;N;14;55%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;4;2;Partly sunny;6;2;SSW;13;59%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;-5;-7;Low clouds;2;-4;E;12;83%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;Showers, some heavy;30;27;NNE;16;83%;98%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NNW;19;66%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;14;79%;69%;8

Paris, France;Breezy with clouds;11;8;A little p.m. rain;12;3;SW;22;57%;57%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Sunny and very warm;34;22;E;16;44%;7%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;S;6;56%;1%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;NNE;21;72%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;12;44%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Partly sunny;6;-1;SSW;8;68%;12%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;1;-14;Hazy sunshine;-2;-14;NW;6;60%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;23;11;A little p.m. rain;24;12;W;15;51%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;18;6;Sunny;20;5;ESE;9;54%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;ESE;14;56%;26%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;2;1;Low clouds;2;-1;ENE;13;71%;52%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;4;4;Spotty showers;8;4;SSW;23;81%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;22;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;12;62%;17%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;17;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;ESE;11;37%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;1;Sunshine;14;1;NNE;7;63%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;3;1;A little p.m. rain;8;5;WSW;19;67%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;12;5;Partly sunny;11;8;S;10;71%;81%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;26;18;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;23;62%;55%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;27;23;A few showers;27;23;E;23;77%;86%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;26;18;N;15;67%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;3;Not as warm;21;2;NE;9;22%;0%;4

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;33;15;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;SSW;10;27%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;27;20;A shower or two;28;20;N;12;78%;82%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;13;11;Mostly cloudy, rain;16;12;SSE;12;92%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;A little snow;-2;-2;A little snow;4;2;SE;11;61%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;2;-9;Hazy sun;1;-7;W;7;41%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Rain and drizzle;9;4;ENE;15;55%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;18;69%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;5;-3;Freezing fog;6;-4;SE;6;86%;1%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;27;22;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;36;73%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of a.m. rain;6;4;Milder with rain;11;4;WSW;18;72%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;27;21;NNE;19;61%;13%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;16;Cloudy with a shower;21;16;E;22;73%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;4;3;Periods of rain;8;5;SW;28;84%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with some sun;2;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-4;NE;9;73%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with sunshine;9;-2;Partly sunny;8;-1;E;11;53%;69%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;7;-1;Sunny;8;0;NW;8;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;19;11;Sunshine, pleasant;22;14;ESE;7;57%;11%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;15;2;Sunny and pleasant;16;3;ENE;6;53%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;11;6;A little a.m. rain;11;4;NNW;13;73%;62%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;NE;11;82%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;14;12;A couple of showers;16;10;NW;15;75%;73%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;SW;5;72%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-15;-29;Plenty of sun;-13;-27;ESE;6;83%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A snow shower;-4;-8;A little snow;2;-2;ENE;14;55%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Colder;2;-3;Fog to sun;6;-2;SSW;16;81%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, not as hot;31;18;Sunny and hot;33;17;WNW;6;53%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;4;0;Partly sunny;5;2;SSW;20;67%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;6;2;Clouds and sunshine;9;2;SSW;13;69%;21%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;16;11;Mostly cloudy;16;12;SE;26;63%;56%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;W;8;55%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;2;-8;Clearing;2;-7;NE;2;36%;10%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather