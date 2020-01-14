File image taken from NTNU's Facebook page File image taken from NTNU's Facebook page

National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) said Tuesday it will spend about NT$600 million (US$20.05 million) to construct a new dormitory to accommodate international students.

The building, which is due to break ground next year, will alleviate NTNU's current housing shortage and hopefully attract more students from abroad, an NTNU spokesperson told CNA.

The Taipei-based institution gets an average of 1,500 foreign students every quarter, but most of them have to find accommodation off campus due to the lack of dorm space, the school said.

The dorm will be located on Wolong Street near National Taipei University of Education and be able to house around 308 students.

According to the school, the facility is expected to open in 2024.