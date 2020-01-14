TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three days after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) won a landslide victory in the Taiwan presidential election on Saturday (Jan. 11), Taiwanese-American presidential candidate Andrew Yang has failed to join 41 other American congressmen, senators, administration officials, and rival presidential candidates in congratulating Tsai on Twitter or any other known public platform.

Since Tsai's record win of 8.17 million votes, the leaders of over 60 countries have publically congratulated her, much to the chagrin of Communist China. In the U.S. a total of 23 congressmen, 15 senators, three current and former Trump administration officials, two Democratic presidential candidates, and both the Senate and House foreign affairs committees have posted tweets congratulating Tsai on her victory.

Incredibly, Andrew Yang, who proudly proclaimed himself to be "Taiwanese-American" during a speech in California last year, failed to tweet any words of support for Tsaim, despite being highly active on the platform. In fact, he has not yet apparently made any comment on Tsai's historic win on any known public platform.

Several Twitter users asked Yang to comment on Tsai's victory, but he has yet to respond to them. Taiwan News sent a request for Yang for comment on the matter, but he has yet to respond.

One possible factor could be that Yang's foreign policy advisor for China, Ann Lee (李淯), an adjunct professor of economics and finance at New York University, appears to be advocating a more conciliatory approach to the communist regime. In a South China Morning Post article published on Jan. 8, Lee wrote: "The US has been actively trying to provoke China into a military confrontation since 2013 under the Obama administration by suddenly turning the South China and East China seas into hotspots after decades of peace in the region."