Tsai Ing-wen determined to defend Taiwan's sovereignty

President added the US is Taiwan's top strategic partner and relations are stronger than ever

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/14 17:47
President Tsai Ing-wen (right) and Kurt Tong (left), former U.S. Consul General to Hong Kong and Macau (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said during a reception for a delegation from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday (Jan. 14) that Taiwan will defend its freedoms and promote regional peace, CNA reported.

Members of the delegation included Kurt Tong, former U.S. Consul General to Hong Kong and Macau.

After noting that it was the first time Tong had visited Taiwan after retiring from the civil service, Tsai said that Taiwanese people have confirmed their determination to defend the country's sovereignty and democracy through elections, the news agency reported. Over the past three years, Taiwan has repeatedly been provoked by China, but had not given in to pressure nor engaged in provocation, according to the CNA report.

Taiwan will continue to work with countries that have similar ideologies in the future, the president said. She added the U.S. is Taiwan’s most important strategic partner and U.S.-Taiwan cooperation has reached a new milestone in the past year, the report said.
