TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is reportedly planning to donate 100,000 masks to Australia, which has been struck by massive bush fires due to protracted heat and drought.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a press briefing on Tuesday (Jan. 14) that Taiwanese authorities plan donate 100,000 medical masks to those affected by smoke and ashfall, reported the Liberty Times. Details of the donation are being discussed, added Ou.

The report said the first batch of donations would be 6,000 N95 masks.

Australia has been experiencing its worst ever bush-fire season, with dozens of people killed and thousands more evacuated from their homes. It is estimated the number of animals affected by the devastation could reach half a billion.

The Australian Office in Taipei had earlier expressed gratitude to regional partners, including Taiwan, for their support amid the crisis. It hs also provided links so the public can make donations in aid of fire relief efforts.

In addition to making donations to Australia, MOFA is also planning to donate 2,0200 tonnes of rice to Taiwan’s Caribbean ally Haiti upon the request of the Haitian government. The first batch will be delivered by ferry in February, said Liu Yu-chi (劉聿綺), a senior MOFA official responsible for Latin American affairs.