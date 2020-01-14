Australia's Steve Smith attends a training session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, India, Monday, Ja... Australia's Steve Smith attends a training session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli along with coach Ravi Shastri, behind, arrives for a training session ahead of their first one-day international c... India's cricket captain Virat Kohli along with coach Ravi Shastri, behind, arrives for a training session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against Australia in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India's K.L.Rahul, left, along with Shardul Thakur attends a training session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against Austral... India's K.L.Rahul, left, along with Shardul Thakur attends a training session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against Australia in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Australia's captain Aaron Finch attends a training session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, India, Mo... Australia's captain Aaron Finch attends a training session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against India in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to field in the first one-day international against India on Tuesday.

It will be Australia’s first ODI since the 2019 World Cup in England when the team lost to England in the semifinals. Australia won a five-match series in India last year by a 3-2 margin despite the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner due to suspensions over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Smith and Warner are in the side Tuesday, as well as test star Marnus Labuschagne, who makes his ODI debut for Australia. Labuschagne scored 837 runs in five tests this summer, two against Pakistan and three against New Zealand.

Australia picked two spinners in Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa. Pace bowler Mitchell Starc will play his first ODI in India since 2010.

India skipper Virat Kohli is expected to bat at No. 4 with Rohit Sharma returning to the playing XI after a brief rest. He will partner with Shikhar Dhawan, while in-form Lokesh Rahul will bat at No. 3.

____

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports