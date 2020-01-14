  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's forest recreational areas open during holidays

Except Wuling, Alishan, Alishan Forest Railway, and Fuyuan forest, on Lunar New Year’s Eve

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/14 16:38
(Forestry Bureau photo)

(Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National forest recreation areas will be open during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, Forest Bureau said in a news release on Monday (Jan. 13) — apart from some exceptions on Lunar New Year’s Eve (Jan. 24).

The bureau said that with the warm winter, cherry blossoms are estimated to bloom earlier this year in the Basianshan and Aowanda forest recreation areas. The bureau added that various activities will be held in forest recreation areas during the upcoming holiday. For a list of the activities, refer to this page (Chinese).

To avoid traffic congestion, Basianshan and Alishan will provide free shuttle bus services to transport visitors to the parks from Jan. 1-5 on the lunar calendar. Meanwhile, Taipingshan will provide free shuttle bus services within the park during the holiday period. For more details about public transportation, visit this page (Chinese).

The bureau reminded the public that all national forest recreation areas, except Wuling, Alishan, Alishan Forest Railway, and Fuyuan are closed for Lunar New Year’s Eve. However, even though Guanwu and Basianshan are closed for Lunar New Year’s Eve, their mountain villas remain open, the bureau said.

In addition, Tengjhih and Siangyang are still closed due to damage sustained during typhoons, according to the document. For more information about the national forest recreation areas, visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation or Forest Bureau websites.


(Forestry Bureau photos)
Lunar New Year
national forest recreation areas

RELATED ARTICLES

Free festive hand lanterns to given out in central Taiwan
Free festive hand lanterns to given out in central Taiwan
2020/01/13 16:18
Taiwan Tzu Chi Foundation donates supplies to disadvantaged families
Taiwan Tzu Chi Foundation donates supplies to disadvantaged families
2020/01/10 17:22
Taipei's Dihua Street launches sales for Lunar New Year
Taipei's Dihua Street launches sales for Lunar New Year
2020/01/10 15:53
Taiwan mobilizes 300 extra staff to stop African swine fever during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mobilizes 300 extra staff to stop African swine fever during Lunar New Year
2020/01/08 14:58
Taipei MRT releases special tokens to greet Year of Rat
Taipei MRT releases special tokens to greet Year of Rat
2020/01/08 09:26