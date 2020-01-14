TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National forest recreation areas will be open during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, Forest Bureau said in a news release on Monday (Jan. 13) — apart from some exceptions on Lunar New Year’s Eve (Jan. 24).

The bureau said that with the warm winter, cherry blossoms are estimated to bloom earlier this year in the Basianshan and Aowanda forest recreation areas. The bureau added that various activities will be held in forest recreation areas during the upcoming holiday. For a list of the activities, refer to this page (Chinese).

To avoid traffic congestion, Basianshan and Alishan will provide free shuttle bus services to transport visitors to the parks from Jan. 1-5 on the lunar calendar. Meanwhile, Taipingshan will provide free shuttle bus services within the park during the holiday period. For more details about public transportation, visit this page (Chinese).

The bureau reminded the public that all national forest recreation areas, except Wuling, Alishan, Alishan Forest Railway, and Fuyuan are closed for Lunar New Year’s Eve. However, even though Guanwu and Basianshan are closed for Lunar New Year’s Eve, their mountain villas remain open, the bureau said.

In addition, Tengjhih and Siangyang are still closed due to damage sustained during typhoons, according to the document. For more information about the national forest recreation areas, visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation or Forest Bureau websites.



(Forestry Bureau photos)