MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kendal Manuel scored 27 points and Montana pulled away from Portland State in the second half to take an 85-70 victory on Monday night.

The Grizzlies shot 32 of 53 from the floor (60.4%) and knocked down 9 of 20 from long range while outscoring the Vikings 39-28 in the second half.

Sayeed Pridgett had 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Montana (9-8, 5-1 Big Sky). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 13 points and Mack Anderson chipped in 10.

Holland Woods led Portland State (8-10, 2-4) with 18 points. Rasaad Goolsby added 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Alonzo Walker and Lamar Hamrick contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Montana plays host to Idaho Saturday. Portland State returns home to face Idaho State Saturday.