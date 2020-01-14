'Joker' tops pack at Oscars

JOKER received the most Oscar nominations 2020. (Joker official Facebook photo) JOKER received the most Oscar nominations 2020. (Joker official Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday (Jan. 13) and "Joker" aced it.

John Cho and Issa Rae announced that "Joker" received 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, and Directing. Other movies with multiple nominations, according to the Oscars website were "The Irishman," "1917," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (with 10 nominations), "Jojo Rabbit," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," and "Parasite" (with six).

The ceremony will air live on Feb. 9. The nominations by category are as follows; for the full list visit the website.

Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees

Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY

Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY

Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER

Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES

Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees

Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES

Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:

Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET

Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY

Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN

Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger in JUDY

Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees

Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL

Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY

Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT

Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL

Best animated feature film of the year nominees

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I LOST MY BODY

Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

KLAUS

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

MISSING LINK

Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

TOY STORY 4

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera



