'Joker' tops pack at Oscars

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday (Jan. 13) and "Joker" aced it.
John Cho and Issa Rae announced that "Joker" received 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, and Directing. Other movies with multiple nominations, according to the Oscars website were "The Irishman," "1917," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (with 10 nominations), "Jojo Rabbit," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," and "Parasite" (with six).
The ceremony will air live on Feb. 9. The nominations by category are as follows; for the full list visit the website.
Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees
Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY
Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY
Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER
Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES
Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees
Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES
Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN
Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN
Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:
Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET
Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY
Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN
Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL
Renée Zellweger in JUDY
Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees
Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL
Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY
Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT
Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN
Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL
Best animated feature film of the year nominees
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I LOST MY BODY
Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
KLAUS
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
MISSING LINK
Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
TOY STORY 4
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
The 92nd Oscar nominations (Youtube video)