TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Mass Transit (MRT) system is set to launch a new fare scheme in which frequent riders can receive a discount of up to 30 percent per month, beginning Feb. 1.

On Monday (Jan. 13), the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC), the company with runs the Taipei MRT, announced that it will discontinue its 20 percent discount program for passengers using electronic cards and move to a new intensity-based scheme. Under the new model, passengers receive increasingly higher levels of discounts depending on the frequency with which they use the system, with the maximum discount being 30 percent.

Passengers who take the MRT 51 times or more per month, will receive a 30 percent discount, while those who ride the trains between 41 and 50 times per month will be eligible for a 25 percent discount, reported UDN. Next on the tiered scale is a discount of 20 percent for 31 to 40 rides per month, 15 percent for 21 to 30 trips, and 10 percent for 11 to 20 journeys.

These discounts are applicable to four types of electronic cards, including EasyCard (悠遊卡), iPASS (一卡通), icash2.0 (愛金卡), and HappyCash (遠鑫有錢卡). TRTC deputy chairman Shen Chih-chang (沈志藏) said the new rewards system will begin tallying journeys for January, so frequent passengers should see their first bonus on Feb. 1, according to the report.

Starting in February, the new reward will be directly deposited into the smart card's electronic wallet and will be valid for six months. In addition, the one-month all-pass ticket NT$1,280, which provides unlimited rides on MRT trains, buses, and YouBikes in Taipei and New Taipei City, will continue to be available, reported CNA.