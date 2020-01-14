TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Donnie Yen (甄子丹) collaborated with friend and Japanese director Kenji Tanigaki for his latest movie offering, in which he plays an overweight cop.

The action comedy, “Enter the Fat Dragon,” will premiere in Taiwan on Jan. 23 and is Tanigaki’s first Hong Kong film, according to Sky Films Company. His hit films include “Flash Point” (導火線), “Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen,” and “Wu Xia/Dragon.”



Kenji Tanigaki (Sky Films photo)

Tanigaki was Yen’s apprentice as a kung fu actor in 1995 and since then they have been friends and worked together. Tanigaki said Yen is sincere, disciplined, "barely fakes anything and does everything himself.”

He added that Yen had to work hard on his role in “Enter the Fat Dragon.” “Yen has to put on the heavy costume and turn into a 120 kilogram chubby cop when acting. Moreover, he participated in the film making by providing a lot of editing ideas.”



Donnie Yen plays a corpulent cop in “Enter the Fat Dragon.” (Sky Films photo)

In the movie, there is a fight scene at Tokyo Tower — all thanks to Tanigaki’s connections. The director said he had considered returning to Japan to work, but Hong Kong is a relaxing environment to produce movies.

"Enter the Fat Dragon" will premiere in Taiwan on Jan. 23.



