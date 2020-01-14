  1. Home
Australia seeks closer Taiwan ties

Following Tsai Ing-wen's re-election, Australia aims to boost trade, education, and science links

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/14 10:34
(L-R) Former Defense Minister of Australia Christopher Pyne and President Tsai Ing-wen (Source: Presidential Office)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Australian government congratulated Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Jan. 12) for getting re-elected and added that it hoped to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan.

The Australian statement said the conduct of the elections was testament to the maturity of Taiwan’s democracy. It also congratulated the people of Taiwan on the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights.

Australia seeks to advance cooperation in trade and investment, as well as education, science and research. It also intends to further improve people-to-people relations, which, according to the statement, are "strong and growing."

Beside Australia, more than 60 countries congratulated Tsai via phone and social media, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu.
