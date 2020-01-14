BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2602
|unch
|Mar
|2596
|2600
|2557
|2583
|Down
|6
|May
|2610
|2614
|2575
|2602
|unch
|Jul
|2619
|2621
|2586
|2612
|Up
|1
|Sep
|2597
|2599
|2565
|2590
|Down
|1
|Dec
|2533
|2533
|2498
|2525
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2481
|2481
|2451
|2471
|Down
|7
|May
|2462
|2462
|2435
|2450
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2443
|2443
|2429
|2429
|Down
|9
|Sep
|2411
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2409
|Down
|12