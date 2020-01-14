  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/14 04:18

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2602 unch
Mar 2596 2600 2557 2583 Down 6
May 2610 2614 2575 2602 unch
Jul 2619 2621 2586 2612 Up 1
Sep 2597 2599 2565 2590 Down 1
Dec 2533 2533 2498 2525 Down 4
Mar 2481 2481 2451 2471 Down 7
May 2462 2462 2435 2450 Down 9
Jul 2443 2443 2429 2429 Down 9
Sep 2411 Down 12
Dec 2409 Down 12