BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2602 unch Mar 2596 2600 2557 2583 Down 6 May 2610 2614 2575 2602 unch Jul 2619 2621 2586 2612 Up 1 Sep 2597 2599 2565 2590 Down 1 Dec 2533 2533 2498 2525 Down 4 Mar 2481 2481 2451 2471 Down 7 May 2462 2462 2435 2450 Down 9 Jul 2443 2443 2429 2429 Down 9 Sep 2411 Down 12 Dec 2409 Down 12