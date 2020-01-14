  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/01/14 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 116.90 Down 4.40
Mar 118.55 118.55 114.15 114.55 Down 4.40
May 120.95 120.95 116.60 116.90 Down 4.40
Jul 123.10 123.10 118.90 119.25 Down 4.35
Sep 125.05 125.05 121.00 121.35 Down 4.35
Dec 128.20 128.20 123.70 124.00 Down 4.30
Mar 128.50 128.50 126.05 126.40 Down 4.30
May 128.25 128.25 127.10 127.45 Down 4.30
Jul 129.10 129.10 127.90 128.25 Down 4.35
Sep 129.65 129.65 128.70 129.05 Down 4.35
Dec 132.60 132.60 130.30 130.60 Down 4.35
Mar 132.20 Down 4.35
May 133.35 Down 4.35
Jul 134.45 Down 4.35
Sep 136.00 136.00 135.55 135.55 Down 4.40
Dec 137.50 137.50 136.85 136.85 Down 4.40