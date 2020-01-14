New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|116.90
|Down 4.40
|Mar
|118.55
|118.55
|114.15
|114.55
|Down 4.40
|May
|120.95
|120.95
|116.60
|116.90
|Down 4.40
|Jul
|123.10
|123.10
|118.90
|119.25
|Down 4.35
|Sep
|125.05
|125.05
|121.00
|121.35
|Down 4.35
|Dec
|128.20
|128.20
|123.70
|124.00
|Down 4.30
|Mar
|128.50
|128.50
|126.05
|126.40
|Down 4.30
|May
|128.25
|128.25
|127.10
|127.45
|Down 4.30
|Jul
|129.10
|129.10
|127.90
|128.25
|Down 4.35
|Sep
|129.65
|129.65
|128.70
|129.05
|Down 4.35
|Dec
|132.60
|132.60
|130.30
|130.60
|Down 4.35
|Mar
|132.20
|Down 4.35
|May
|133.35
|Down 4.35
|Jul
|134.45
|Down 4.35
|Sep
|136.00
|136.00
|135.55
|135.55
|Down 4.40
|Dec
|137.50
|137.50
|136.85
|136.85
|Down 4.40