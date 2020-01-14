PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague forward Mick van Buren was loaned to ADO Den Haag in the Dutch league on Monday till the end of the season.

Van Buren, who is Dutch, said in a statement released by Slavia that the plan for him is to return to the Czech club after the loan expires in the offseason.

He came to Prague from Denmark's Esbjerg at the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

Van Buren scored 14 goals for Slavia in the Czech league, the Czech Cup, and Europa League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

in the top